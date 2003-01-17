2003

Dot the I

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 17th, 2003

Studio

Alquimia Cinema

Young lovers in London are wrapped up in a love triangle that may not be exactly what it seems. Carmen, a beautiful Spanish woman with a tendency to lose her temper at the drop of a hat, is about to be married to Barnaby, a caring, wealthy, but slightly boring Englishman. While out with friends on her 'hen night' she encounters a stranger who suddenly sparks a passion that has been sleeping within her. As her wedding date approaches, she finds herself struggling to put this newcomer out of her mind, but his effect on her keeps growing stronger. What is it that he sees in her, and why does she feel like she's being pushed inevitably into his arms?

Cast

Natalia VerbekeCarmen Collazo
James D'ArcyBarnaby F. Caspian
Tom HardyTom
Charlie CoxTheo
Gael García BernalKit Winter

