Dots: The Movie

Hugo Mayor’s being paid big money to write a fictional journalism story for one of Russia’s biggest crime lords, Sir AzfAr. Hugo soon finds out that his story is no longer fictional. AzfAr is making everything in the story come to life! This isn’t good news for anyone because the story involves abducting and killing innocent people. Hugo is trapped in AzfArs warehouse under the pressure of death. On the other hand one of AzfArs gangsters who is mentally insane goes on a killing spree instead of doing his job. Who will be the ones to die in this overwhelming action packed fight to the death film?