In his directorial debut, Todd Haynes (2002's "Far From Heaven") takes viewers on a provocative and sensitive journey in the short film "Dottie Gets Spanked" (1993). Paying homage to his childhood fascination with "I Love Lucy" (1951-57), Haynes' film tells the story of a highly feminine six-year old boy (Evan Bonifant) in pre-hippie 1960s America who endures ridicule from his schoolmates and worry from his parent over his fixation with a TV star named Dottie (Julie Halston).