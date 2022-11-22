Not Available

A lonely 9 year old boy stumbles across a modest caravan in the American Midwest, inside the caravan lives Dotty, an eccentric but kind women old enough to be his grandmother. Dotty invites the boy into her rainbow decorated caravan that is littered with exotic memorabilia from her past, and in particular an incredible collection of brightly colored shoes. The boy, who has a hidden sadness he wont discuss and a suspicious bruise on one arm is able to forget about his troubles momentarily as Dotty and the boy embark on a journey that spans her colorful life.