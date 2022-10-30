Not Available

«Destroy your ego» states writing on a wall left by a friend who died in tragic circumstances. The sentence triggers a thought process in the author’s mind, Cosimo Terlizzi, leading him to delve deep into himself. His thoughts are registered as in a spontaneous diary made of a couple’s life, voyeurism, constant geographical changes, multi media betrayals and book readings. The collected traces take him to discover the lights and shadows of his personality. What emerges is man’s dual nature, divided between instinct and morality.