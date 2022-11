Not Available

A mouse, being chased by a cat, enlists the help of a sleeping bulldog. When the dog awakes, the mouse hides in a hen's nest, and the cat disguises himself as a hen - and even does a hen imitation when the chicks hatch. The mouse then keeps pointing out the cat's hiding places, but when he points to a dump where the cat isn't hiding, the dog turns on him. The mouse paints an apple black and lights the fuse, but it explodes and sends him to mouse heaven.