Double D Girls

Not Available

The very breast around! Get ready for some big tit lesbian excitement as 11 voluptuous sex dolls prove why bigger means sexier! Starring our sensational Czech discovery Lucie Wilde 32F back with her amazing big breasted girlfriend Dona. Kyra and Viola are ready to rumble in a fiesta of lesbian breast worship. Vanessa and Leigh in a sensual and slippery orgasmic lesbian love scene, double-dong boobie action with Nanny and Sirale and our naughty nymphs KAtarina & Roxanne explore each others beautiful top heavy bodies. 5 Orgasmic scenes of pussy eating, deep kissing & breast worshipping.