Double Decker Sandwich 3

Not Available

Our special today: Fleshy mounds of mouth-watering mammaries bouncing wildly and sandwiching stiff sausages in every succulent scene! We're serving up a breast-lovers delight hot and fresh--6 savory scenes of juicy jugulars bursting out of their bras and melting in your mouth! It's a double dosage of cream-covered cones and mammoth-sized melons, with enough full-flavored facials and delcious D-cups to satisfy every tit-lovers taste. Tasty tantalizing titties, appetizing anal assaults, and the most delectable darlings on the menu getting fucked fast and hard!