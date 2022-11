Not Available

Two friends, twinks Adam and Jared, get bareback double dicked all night long. After posting an ad online telling guys their apartment door will be unlocked, the men who show up to use their holes are super-hung and the super-horny. Porn studs like Kevin Slater, Tony Serrano, and Mario Ortiz show up to plow every orifice these boys have, delivering loads all over our twinks.