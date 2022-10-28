Double Digits

Not Available

Deep in the recesses of YouTube there is an ingenious artist who cannot be stopped. Despite having almost no audience, he consistently churns out 3-4 original feature-length films a year. He's made action movies, horror movies, westerns and more. He's not rich, he has no crew, no formal training and aside from his action figures, plays virtually every part. Welcome to the inspiring, imaginative, and often handmade world of Ultra-DIY filmmaker Richard 'R.G.' Miller, a 50 year-old man who creates impossible blockbusters from his tiny studio apartment in Wichita, Kansas.