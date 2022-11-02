1934

Double Door

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 3rd, 1934

Studio

Paramount

Based on a 1933 stage production billed as “The Play That Made Broadway Gasp,” it features an over-the-top performance by Mary Morris (repeating her stage role) as a domineering money-bags whose suppressed incestuous urges go into overdrive when her half-brother (Kent Taylor) brings a new bride (Venable) home to the family’s gloomy Fifth Avenue mansion. The title refers to a secret soundproofed chamber that the villainess uses to entrap her enemies. (Gene Siskel Film Center)

Cast

Evelyn Venable
Mary MorrisVictoria Van Brett
Anne Revere
Kent Taylor
Guy StandingMortimer Neff
Colin TapleyDr. John Lucas

View Full Cast >

Images