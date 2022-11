Not Available

HOME CAPTIVE… The opening ‘gambit’ that sets the tone of DOUBLE DOSE OF TERROR!!, the anthology magGot Films produced in conjunction with Tyler Tharpe”s (Return in Red, Freak) production company Innerworld Pictures. An underground slave service has all you could want, any fetish can be fulfilled at the right cost. This marks the directorial début of Max Almeida, co-writer of …AND THEN I HELPED.