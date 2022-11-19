Not Available

One of the most highly anticipated mountain bike films ever. Double Down redefines what it means to push the limits. Featured are Bender’s 41 foot huck, his controversial drop in Deer Valley, as well as amazing trials footage of Mikey Mayhem and V-Dub. Crash footage of Krispy not included, he never crashed during the entire season of filming Double Down… we’ve upped our ante, now up your’s! Interviews: •Bender •Krispy •Gibb •Lance Canfield •Mikey Mayhem •V-Dub Bonus Material: •News Story – The complete news broadcast covering Bender’s controversial ride at Deer Valley, featuring interviews with Bender and Thor Wixom •Bonus Track – Three minutes of out-takes from Double Down set to a driving soundtrack! •Shapeshifting – Krispy meets his dream girl, Leigh Donovan, up close and personal. •Finger Trials – Phil Edlefsen demonstrates trial’s answer to finger bikes! •Freestyle Walking - Phil Edlefsen shows how he prepares for his trials riding. Ouch, that smarts!