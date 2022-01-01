Not Available

Double Feluda

    Double Feluda is a Bengali language crime thriller Detective film, based on the Bengali sleuth Feluda, created by the acclaimed and renowned Oscar- winning director Satyajit Ray. Directed by his son Sandip Ray, the film marks the comeback of both Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Saheb Bhattacharya, with the former returning to the eponymous role of Feluda and the latter playing his sidekick. This is a sequel of Royal Bengal Rahashya (2011). The film released on 16 December 2016 to mark the 50th anniversary of the iconic creation.

