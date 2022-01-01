1991

Double Impact

  • Thriller
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 9th, 1991

Studio

Stone Group Pictures

Jean Claude Van Damme plays a dual role as Alex and Chad, twins separated at the death of their parents. Chad is raised by a family retainer in Paris, Alex becomes a petty crook in Hong Kong. Seeing a picture of Alex, Chad rejoins him and convinces him that his rival in Hong Kong is also the man who killed their parents. Alex is suspicious of Chad, especially when it comes to his girlfriend.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeAlex / Chad Wagner
Geoffrey LewisFrank Avery
Alonna ShawDanielle Wilde
Cory EversonKara
Philip Chan Yan-KinRaymond Zhang
Alan ScarfeNigel Griffith

