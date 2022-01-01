Double Impact

Jean Claude Van Damme plays a dual role as Alex and Chad, twins separated at the death of their parents. Chad is raised by a family retainer in Paris, Alex becomes a petty crook in Hong Kong. Seeing a picture of Alex, Chad rejoins him and convinces him that his rival in Hong Kong is also the man who killed their parents. Alex is suspicious of Chad, especially when it comes to his girlfriend.
|Jean-Claude Van Damme
|Alex / Chad Wagner
|Geoffrey Lewis
|Frank Avery
|Alonna Shaw
|Danielle Wilde
|Cory Everson
|Kara
|Philip Chan Yan-Kin
|Raymond Zhang
|Alan Scarfe
|Nigel Griffith
View Full Cast >