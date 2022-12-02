Not Available

Double Kross

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Get at the double and double down on the lube because the intense, hardcore action in Double Kross will have doing double takes. Delivering double-superstar-trouble, mischievous Sebastian Kross will have you seeing double with two scenes of cum-bustible, cock-throbbing action. Double Kross director Nick Foxx gets double the pleasure out of every scene filled with heated man-on-man action that will leave your balls drained. Sebastian's first conquest is hung bottom Chris Bines, who turns fucking into a full-body workout. With a full beard, Brazilian-Italian stud Jimmy Durano fucks like an animal as he stretches Josh Conners' hungry hole to new dimensions. Tight-bodied Adrian Hart and statuesque Andrew Stark become partners in cream, demonstrating a new interpretation of a milk mustache. Kross returns with Ryan Rose, the all-American heartthrob who's a bona fide superstar...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images