Not Available

Get at the double and double down on the lube because the intense, hardcore action in Double Kross will have doing double takes. Delivering double-superstar-trouble, mischievous Sebastian Kross will have you seeing double with two scenes of cum-bustible, cock-throbbing action. Double Kross director Nick Foxx gets double the pleasure out of every scene filled with heated man-on-man action that will leave your balls drained. Sebastian's first conquest is hung bottom Chris Bines, who turns fucking into a full-body workout. With a full beard, Brazilian-Italian stud Jimmy Durano fucks like an animal as he stretches Josh Conners' hungry hole to new dimensions. Tight-bodied Adrian Hart and statuesque Andrew Stark become partners in cream, demonstrating a new interpretation of a milk mustache. Kross returns with Ryan Rose, the all-American heartthrob who's a bona fide superstar...