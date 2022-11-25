Double Mommy

Not Available

After taking a break for the summer before their senior year, Ryan and Jess rekindle their relationship, and find out that Jess is pregnant with twins. When Ryan's mother demands a paternity test, they find out that Ryan is only the father of one baby... The other father is Ryan's best friend Bryce, who Ryan discovers date raped Jess at a party over the summer. With college recruiters and an overbearing father looming over Bryce's head, he will stop at nothing to make sure that he clears his name--even if it means getting rid of Jess and her babies! Morgan Obenreder, Mark Grossman, Megan Gallagher, Griffin Freeman, David Starzyk star. (2017)