Double Play 6

Not Available

It's time for a double play, and we're not talking about baseball! Nichole Heiress and Crista Moore get obliterated by Ben English's one-eyed beast. Raquelle De Rossi and Victoria Vonn double team John Strong for maximum pleasure. Then Mark Ashley goes to work on Audrey Bitoni and Adriana Nevaeh as he pulverizes their pussies like a bat out of hell! After that, he's in double the trouble when Jessica Lynn and Shawna Lenee take turns bouncing on his massive cock. And finally, he faces the deadly duo of Leah Livingston and Viki La Vie, and they're about to work him twice as hard with their dripping wet cunts and big juicy jugs. This looks to be a fuckin' mess when we're through, but who cares because we've got 2 chicks for every dick!