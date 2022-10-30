Not Available

Double Suicide

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hyôgen-sha

Set in Osaka in the 18th century, the film centers on the doomed romance between Jihei (Kichiemon Nakamura), a down and out married paper merchant passionately in love with doe-eyed courtesan Koharu (Shima Iwashita), whom he cannot afford to buy out of servitude. Koharu herself has also fallen in love with Jihei; she even starts turning away other patrons to be with him. Their love is further imperiled by Tahei (Hosei Komatsu), a rich, obnoxious merchant who flaunts his ability to buy Koharu's indenture. Suicide is the only way for the two to be together.

Cast

Kichiemon NakamuraJihei
Shima IwashitaKoharu and Osan
Hôsei KomatsuTahei
Yûsuke TakitaMogoemon
Kamatari FujiwaraOwner of the Yamatoya
Yoshi KatôGosaemon

View Full Cast >

Images