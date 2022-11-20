Double Switch

Not Available

Teeny bopper rock star Bart Holton is pushed around by his manager for maximum profit and longs for a normal life. Through a look-alike contest he meets Matt, a student who looks exactly like him and can imitate his dancing style perfectly. Bart proposes to switch roles for a week. At first Matt enjoys being chased by hysterical groupies and Bart enjoys hitting on the highschool girls, but of course both learn quickly that the other's life is quite different from what they'd expected.