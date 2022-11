Not Available

Bone up on jazz standards from two legends in this exciting double feature. Watch as the Kenny Drew Trio wows audiences at the Brew House with Dave Brubeck's "In Your Own Sweet Way," Oscar Hammerstein's "It Might as Well be Spring," and more. Then, Diane Schuur teams up with the Count Basie Orchestra for hits such as "I Just Found Out About Love," "Only You," "I Love You Porgy" and "Everyday I Have the Blues."