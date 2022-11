Not Available

This volume features two tribute concerts. In a tribute to John Coltrane, Wayne Shorter, Dave Liebman, Richie Beirach, Eddie Gomez and Jack De Johnette perform classics including "Mr. P.C.," "After the Rain" and "Naima." In a tribute to Bill Evans, Gordon Beck, Dieter Ilg, Tony Oxley, Stan Sulzmann and Kenny Wheeler perform "Perri' Scope," "Blue in Green" and much more. Extras include concert notes and information on the artists and songs.