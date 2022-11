Not Available

Igor Zhdanov is a popular actor. For many years he has played the same role — a clever detective in the popular series. He was the hero of all fails, he defends the downtrodden and save the doomed. One day, returning from filming in his native St. Petersburg, Igor is in a compartment with a strange companion — Savichev. He is clearly scared about something. Igor, putting on the table a bottle of vodka, Savichev offers to get rid of fear in the traditional way.