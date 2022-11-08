Double X: The Name of the Game

Not Available

Expert safecracker Arthur Clutten (Wisdom) masterminds heists for a criminal syndicate he belongs to. But after witnessing the brutal methods of persuasion being meted out by gang leader, Ignatius Smith (Hill) Clutten decides to quit. But he realises the gang would sooner see him killed than quitting. After stealing some documents incriminating Smith and his boss, Edward Ross (Ward), Clutten then puts his family in hiding and goes on the run...but his daughter (Annett) has been kidnapped by the gang and a hitman (Katt) has been hired and is close to finding Clutten.