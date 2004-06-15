2004

Double zéro

  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 15th, 2004

Studio

Ben and Bill are the two worst, completely useless agents - real losers. But who else would you send on a super-difficult top-secret mission? The French have just sold a new high-power M51 rocket to the Russians for crazy money. Unfortunately for them, the rocket was hijacked before they could get it of their hands. However, not just any fool is up to neutralizing this threat, but only the craziest and most stupid of them can cope with such a task.

Cast

Ramzy BediaWilliam "Will" Le Sauvage
Edouard Baerle Mâle
Georgianna RobertsonNatty Dreads
François ChattotBob d'Auckland
Didier FlamandPierre de Franqueville
Rossy de PalmaLe Monocle

