This scintillating compilation of various Cabaret Voltaire albums and singles makes a great introduction to this interesting group. Tracks include "Diskono," "Obsession," "Nag Nag Nag," "Seconds Too Late," "This Is Entertainment," "Badge of Evil," "Eddie's Out," "Landslide," "Photophobia," "Extract from Johnny Yesno," "Walls of Jericho," "Moscow," "Trash (Parts I & II)" and more.