Men and women gather together to find mates, Kana attends one such event that is imagined as a party, but nonetheless is designed to introduce men to women and women to men. The goal is for single people to find love, romance and marriage. She is approached by ten different men of different looks, personalities and backgrounds. There is a catch. Kana is tipped that nine of the ten men are not as they appear. Can she find the one true love?