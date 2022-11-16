Doubtful Dollars

Not Available

This government-sponsored educational film opens with a dramatic portrayal of a counterfeiting ring passing their fake bills to unsuspecting store owners. Then the head of the U.S. Secret Service, a branch of the Treasury Department, discusses efforts to prevent the counterfeiting of paper money, with emphasis on educating the public on how to spot fakes. This film concludes with a detailed examination of the parts of genuine bills contrasted with the likely defects commonly seen in counterfeit currency.