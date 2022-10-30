Not Available

Doug Stanhope: Oslo - Burning the Bridge to Nowhere

  • Comedy

Recorded in an abandoned factory in the Grünerløkka suburb of Oslo, Norway, this performance is as spontaneous and unhinged as anything Stanhope has ever done. Originally a sewing machine factory converted to a German WWII bunker, the setting for Oslo is anything but conventional. Whereas most comedy specials are filmed on an elaborate stage, Stanhope and Nikon Norway filled a dilapidated industrial space with lights and folding chairs, ultimately allowing the material be the focus of this release.

