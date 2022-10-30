Doug Stanhope: Oslo - Burning the Bridge to Nowhere

Not Available

Recorded in an abandoned factory in the Grünerløkka suburb of Oslo, Norway, this performance is as spontaneous and unhinged as anything Stanhope has ever done. Originally a sewing machine factory converted to a German WWII bunker, the setting for Oslo is anything but conventional. Whereas most comedy specials are filmed on an elaborate stage, Stanhope and Nikon Norway filled a dilapidated industrial space with lights and folding chairs, ultimately allowing the material be the focus of this release.