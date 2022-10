Not Available

While performing in Austin, Texas, all hell breaks loose when a mildly intoxicated Alex Jones (radio host and film maker) starts heckling a heckler. As tensions grow and the battle of words escalates, Doug struggles to maintain any semblance of control over his show gone wild. As the gig descends into chaos, Stanhope can clearly be heard saying jokingly "you're never opening for me again" to Jones.