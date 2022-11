Not Available

Frank and Lou are brothers, running the family's bakery, a fixture in their Bronx neighborhood since 1921. Lou loves it, but the rest of his life is in tatters: he lives alone, bets on the horses, and owes a loan shark. Frank, older, married, and always responsible, wants to get out of the bakery and pursue other dreams. Things come to a head on the day Lou's marker comes due and Frank announces big news. They find themselves reflecting on the life choices they've made.