Doutora Brinquedos: Um Pouco de Carinho vai um Longo Caminho

When your favorite toys need fixing, count on the best toy fixerupper in town - Doc McStuffins - to lend a hand and a hug! Join Doc, Lambie, Stuffy and the whole crew for two hours of songfilled fun. Splash around with noble knight, Sir Kirby, as his icky-sticky armor turns sparkly-shiny after a super-fun bubble bath; jump for joy along with Kiko, Doc's amazing new action toy from Japan; whirl and twirl with dancing doll Bella Ballerina, and so much more! Remember, everyone gets boo-boos sometimes, but when it comes to feeling better, A Little Cuddle Goes A Long Way! Volume 3 - DVD/Bluray