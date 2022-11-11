Douze Mille

Not Available

Frank is fired from a car scrapyard where he has been working illegally. In his area, it's the zone. The region where he lives is the slum belt, where there’s no work to be found. While he’s very fond of his life with Maroussia, Frank has to leave and look for work elsewhere, far from home. €12,000 is the sum that they both settle on, the amount that he will have to earn before he comes back. But when Frank returns, will he come back faithful? At least faithful to himself? Or will he just come back…