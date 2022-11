Not Available

Comedian Dov Davidoff dissects the irony and problems of the world in a way that makes funny what otherwise isn't. He pushes the envelope giving his amusingly acute take on everything from prejudice in politics and school lunches, gay rights, and why men don't stop for directions. Filmed at the El Portal theater in North Hollywood, CA, nothing is off limits in Davidoff's first hour special delivering his no holds barred, high intensity routing that always leaves us wanting more.