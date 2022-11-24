Down Below in the Foxhole under the Cold Ground in Emmental

Not Available

Emmental is lovely. To us, it looks like something out of a picture book. And this kind of landscape always has a history. And many good artists come from this landscape. And then the cows in this landscape. In Emmental, there are cows that look at passers-by sweetly, with big, pure cow eyes--and gaze after them. Long... In Emmental, each hill has a north side and a warm, beautiful south side. The filmmaker and sheep farmer, Guido Haas, live on the north side of a hill in Emmental, which is called Cold Ground and his house lies low in the valley and is a real Emmental house, with a raised driveway to the barn and a big shingle roof on top. Spiteful, rich neighbors must have gotten the idea of calling it Foxhole.