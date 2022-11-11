Down & Dirty in Beverly Hills

Not Available

Sadie (Porsche Lynn) is a young girl who lives on the streets, disguising her beauty from male transients by posing as a worn-out, old bag lady. One day while roaming the alleys on the outskirts of Beverly Hills, she comes upon a rich girl (Summer Rose) in distress and saves her life. Sadie instantly taken up by the socialite's family, which includes hot mama, Colleen Brennan, big daddy Herschel Savage, horny son Tony Martino, Vanessa D'Oro, the maid, and gardener Buck Adams; all of who are moved or motivated in some way by the sensuous street girls tempestuous charms.