Down for the Count

One man travels to an unfamiliar country with hopes of becoming a professional fighter. Upon his arrival he runs into a series of unfortunate events which leave him broke and no place to stay. He stumbles upon a rugged Muay Thai boxing camp that allows him to train and fight. Through his fights in and outside of the ring his talent and skill will get him his biggest fight yet, against the world champion, leaving only one man a winner in the ring. Inspired by true events. Written by Elizabeth Obermeier, Marketing Manager