Down On It

This movie is about a school boy from Glasgow who always talks to his friends and sit in front a computer doing work but something strange happens when he's down the corridor and he notices a spirit and some other strange things. The movie is filmed in a college and the cast are students from the college. The movie is about Ceingee (Rapper) but with a unreal events that didn't happen such as the spirits and strange happenings. The film is a non-profit and budget movie, it s a freely production.