1996

Down Periscope

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 29th, 1996

Studio

20th Century Fox

Bumbling Navy lieutenant Tom Dodge has been given one last chance to clean up his record. But Admiral Graham, his nemesis, assigns Dodge to the Stingray, a submarine that can barely keep afloat. To add insult to injury, the Stingray is to be the enemy flagship in the upcoming war games … and to make matters even worse, Dodge's crew is a band of idiots even more incompetent that he is!

Cast

Lauren HollyLt. Emily Lake
Rob SchneiderExecutive Officer Lt. Martin T. "Marty" Pascal
Harry Dean StantonLt. Howard
Bruce DernRear Admiral Yancy Graham
William H. MacyCaptain Knox
Rip TornAdmiral Winslow

Images