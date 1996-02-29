Down Periscope

Bumbling Navy lieutenant Tom Dodge has been given one last chance to clean up his record. But Admiral Graham, his nemesis, assigns Dodge to the Stingray, a submarine that can barely keep afloat. To add insult to injury, the Stingray is to be the enemy flagship in the upcoming war games … and to make matters even worse, Dodge's crew is a band of idiots even more incompetent that he is!
|Lauren Holly
|Lt. Emily Lake
|Rob Schneider
|Executive Officer Lt. Martin T. "Marty" Pascal
|Harry Dean Stanton
|Lt. Howard
|Bruce Dern
|Rear Admiral Yancy Graham
|William H. Macy
|Captain Knox
|Rip Torn
|Admiral Winslow
