Not Available

Warning: This Movie Contains Cum Eating! If watching adorable young ladies consume shot after shot of Hot Spooge might be offensive to you than DO NOT WATCH THIS MOVIE! Diabolic has commissioned Mike John to search for Cum Craving, Sperm Sucking, Goo Guzzling, Spew Starved Sluts! He has not only found them, he has showered them with no less than 29 Hot Loads of Cum, Double Penetrations, Rim Jobs, Anal Sex, Group Sex and more! Mike John Sperm Vendor Extraordinaire!