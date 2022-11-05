Down the old Potomac

Not Available

Fascinating 12-minute documentary from Edison features a man in a small boat being pulled (from a horse on shore) down the Potomac river. Starting in Cumberland, MD and going to Washington, DC, this short follows the man who pretty much just sees the various parts along the river. For a film from 1917, this isn't too impressive as the camera-work isn't anything special and you could say the story was very weak considering what other types of movies were being released at this time.