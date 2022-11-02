Not Available

Down the P.C.H.

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

After serving a two-year prison sentence for alleged drug dealing, 26-year-old Garrett realizes his famous parents have all but disowned him. He is determined to re-unite with his 16-year-old brother Noah, and get his life back on track, using $ 30,000 in cash he had stashed away. Garrett soon discovers the money is gone, his parents are acting suspicious, and his brother has run away. He must make a choice to move on or risk his life saving his family.

Cast

Vincent GrashawGarrett O'Hara
Guillermo DíazDoc
Lin ShayeWendy O'Hara
Michael CavanaughMichael O'Hara
Elaine HendrixSamantha
Cy CarterD.W.

