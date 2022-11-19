Down The River

Not Available

Gay schoolboy Krit is in love with his straight classmate Vin They hang out together, go to temples and one day hike into the forest with two girl friends to see the spectacular Pachang Waterfall. And that's the whole plot of this short, elegiac film where time flows like the waters of the river the boys follow, sometimes fast, sometimes slow, sometimes swirling back. Against the idyllic setting of undisturbed forest and crumbling temples, Krit woos his would-be lover and prays to the Buddha to help him. Vin, however, is afraid of being seen as gay yet is unwilling to reject his friend.