Down The Road is the feature film debut from co-writer/directors Rob Reed and Aidan Synnott, devised with and starring Steve Marsh. In the vein of 'Withnail and I' and 'The Trip', this part improvised comedy explores the fragile friendship between the cocky, loud mouthed Terry (Steve Marsh) and his reluctant friend Mark (Aidan Synnott) as they travel across the English countryside in old black cab in search of fun and adventure.