In 1970, Joey and Pete left Nova Scotia to try life in the big city in the Canadian Classic Goin’ Down the Road. Now, some forty years later, Joey has died, and Pete must fulfill his last wish: to take his ashes back to Cape Breton Island, as well as a few other tasks along the way. Armed with a series of letters and an envelope full of money, Pete heads back home. DOWN THE ROAD AGAIN is a touching, comedic and romantic tale of second chances at life and love.