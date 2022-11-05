Not Available

4 guys kidnap random people from the street, take them to a remote forest and give them 3 choices: run away, kill us or die. The film follows the fate of one of their victims. That's the plot, if one can really call it such. The film is basically a 45 minute short shot on video by a group of friends in a wood. The budget was basically "bring your own blood packs guys", and it can't have taken more than a day or two to film. If you thought VERSUS was low budget, DOWN TO HELL will recalibrate your scale. It seems hardly fair to criticise a film made in the conditions of DOWN TO HELL for any of the above things though - taken as a bunch of friends spending a couple of days in a wood with a video camera, it's quite a fun experience. Nothing like the adrenalin fix of VERSUS though, and make absolutely no mistake - if it weren't for the success of VERSUS there's no way anybody would be watching DOWN TO HELL now.