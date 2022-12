Not Available

While in NYC, home sweet home, Felix Kubin came to visit as we were still working on the feature film FElix in Wonderland, and we were asked to do a performance together at PS1. So Felix wrote a new song and I proposed to do a 2h live film shoot and the audience would watch us make a film. So I gathered my family of friends from NY and we did a sort of 16mm filmed happening that I directed live. The result is DOWNLOAD YOURSELF!