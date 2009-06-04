Downloading Nancy

Sick of her life, housewife Nancy just wants it to be over and done with, but rather than kill herself, she hires a stranger from the Internet to do the job for her. But fate takes a strange turn when she meets her killer and the two fall in love. Of course, Nancy realizes that love and murder do not naturally go hand in hand.
|Maria Bello
|Nancy Stockwell
|Rufus Sewell
|Albert Stockwell
|Jason Patric
|Louis Farley
|Amy Brenneman
|Carol
|Michael Nyqvist
|Stan
|David Brown
|Billy Ringel
