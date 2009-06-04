2009

Downloading Nancy

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 4th, 2009

Studio

World Premiere Entertainment

Sick of her life, housewife Nancy just wants it to be over and done with, but rather than kill herself, she hires a stranger from the Internet to do the job for her. But fate takes a strange turn when she meets her killer and the two fall in love. Of course, Nancy realizes that love and murder do not naturally go hand in hand.

Cast

Maria BelloNancy Stockwell
Rufus SewellAlbert Stockwell
Jason PatricLouis Farley
Amy BrennemanCarol
Michael NyqvistStan
David BrownBilly Ringel

Images