1932

Downstairs was a very personal project for John Gilbert - he conceived, co-wrote and starred as the leading cad in this black comedy of manners, with Virginia Bruce and Paul Lukas co-starring. A philandering chauffeur (Gilbert) creates havoc in an upper-class household, from the top floors to the bottom, thanks to his blackmail and seductions. But when he sets his sights on the chief butler's (Lukas) new bride (Bruce) he may have crossed a line even he can't charm his way out of.