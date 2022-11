Not Available

Officer Alex Kearney patrols an upscale neighborhood in Philadelphia, where he pulls over a well-connected white collar executive who promises to get even with the policeman. Soon, Kearney learns that he is off the cushy suburban beat and must now work in the deadliest precinct in Philly, where he is partnered with tough veteran cop Dennis Curran. Tensions are high between them, but Kearney soon proves he can play just as rough as the crooks.